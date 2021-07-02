ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices unveiled

APP 02 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices were unveiled on Thursday, with single entry to cost Dh95 (US $26) and a six-month pass Dh495 ($135). Officials unveiled some of the pricing structure for the event, which will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Organisers predicted that residents and visitors would take advantage of repeat visits to the site, which will be the centre of live events, music and entertainment for much of the next half year.

Under-18s and people with disabilities are free to enter at any time, while the main person accompanying them will be granted a 50 percent discount, Abu Dhabi based newspaper The National reported.

A multi-entry month-long pass is also available for Dh195 ($53).

An Expo official said a maximum of 120,000 people per day will be allowed on site. This is because of Covid-19 safety regulations, but it could change as the opening day approaches, the official said.

Al Hashimi, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, has previously said visitors will not be required to have had a coronavirus vaccine, but strongly urged people to do so.

