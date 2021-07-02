Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices unveiled

ISLAMABAD: Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices were unveiled on Thursday, with single entry to cost Dh95 (US $26) and a six-month pass Dh495 ($135). Officials unveiled some of the pricing structure for the event, which will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Organisers predicted that residents and visitors would take advantage of repeat visits to the site, which will be the centre of live events, music and entertainment for much of the next half year.

Under-18s and people with disabilities are free to enter at any time, while the main person accompanying them will be granted a 50 percent discount, Abu Dhabi based newspaper The National reported.

A multi-entry month-long pass is also available for Dh195 ($53).

An Expo official said a maximum of 120,000 people per day will be allowed on site. This is because of Covid-19 safety regulations, but it could change as the opening day approaches, the official said.

Al Hashimi, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, has previously said visitors will not be required to have had a coronavirus vaccine, but strongly urged people to do so.