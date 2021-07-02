Princes William and Harry reunite for Diana statue tribute

LONDON: Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The brothers took the wraps off the bronze likeness in the sunken garden of Diana's former London home at Kensington Palace, in a stripped-back ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character - qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," they said in a statement.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

The rare joint statement was a public show of togetherness after strained ties between the brothers since Harry's wedding to the US former television actress Meghan Markle.

Their once close relationship has visibly soured, amid allegations by Meghan of bullying and the couple's shock move to the United States, which was followed by claims of royal racism.

William, 39, and Harry, 36, were last seen together at the funeral of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, after his death in April.

Royal commentators have said their reunion to pay tribute to Diana could be a vital first step in healing the rift, which one biographer called the most serious in generations.

The pared-down ceremony was attended by only a handful of guests, including Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, and her two sisters, Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes.

Media attendance was limited, reportedly at the insistence of Harry, who has criticised intrusive reporting and taken legal action against a string of publications.

The brothers - dressed in dark suits - were seen smiling and chatting to guests, including the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer Pip Morrison.