New York! New York! Ukraine town gets name back

KIEV: It sits on the frontline and boasts few tourist attractions but one gritty Ukrainian town has changed its name back to New York in an effort to distance itself from the Soviet past.

For years, the town of Novgorodske in the eastern Donetsk region campaigned to get its old name back, and on Thursday Ukrainian parliament supported the change.

More than 300 lawmakers backed the decision to rename the town which lies not far from the separatist stronghold of Donetsk. "Congrats to the people of New York, Donetsk Oblast, on the return to their town's historical name by cross-faction consensus in the @ua_parliament!" the US embassy said on Twitter.

"Another reason to celebrate our close ties. We're big fans of your new/old name!"