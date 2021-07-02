EFU Aitemad Growth Fund Rates

ANL
33.82
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC
19.74
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL
24.96
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN
91.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP
8.52
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO
11.71
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC
120.53
Increased By
▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL
47.85
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL
23.26
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL
27.25
Increased By
▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL
17.83
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL
9.09
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC
80.16
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL
8.62
Increased By
▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL
22.95
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO
45.35
Increased By
▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL
4.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM
15.86
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF
47.50
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL
35.35
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL
11.57
Increased By
▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER
9.96
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL
89.00
Increased By
▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL
24.84
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC
12.09
Increased By
▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK
1.98
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP
48.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG
165.25
Decreased By
▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY
45.95
Increased By
▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL
4.10
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
