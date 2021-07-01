Number of cellular subscribers declines

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan declined by 0.46 million to 183.48 million by end May 2021 compared to 183.94 million by end April, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

Teledensity for cellular mobile also decreased from 84.11 percent by end April to 83.85 percent by end May. The total teledensity decreased from 85.25 percent by end April to 84.99 percent by end May 2021.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan; however, reached 98.66 million by end May 2021 compared to 96.52 million by end April 2021, registering an increase of 0.14 million.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 45.09 percent in May 2021 compared to 45.05 percent in April 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 8.001 million by end May compared to 8.337 million by end April 2021, registering a decrease of 0.336 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 29.317 million by end April to 29.902 million by end May 2021.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 4.808 million by end April to 4.600 million by end May, while the number of 4G users jumped from 22.630 million by end April to 22.676 million by end April 2021.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 5.524 million by end April to 5.311 million by end May. The number of 4G users jumped from 16.437 million by end April to 16.679 million by end May.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.438 million by end April to 4.385 million by end May. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.031 million by end April to 6.088 million by end May 2021.

The PTA received 15,533 complaints from telecom consumers against various telecom operators including (cellular operators, the PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of May 2021.

The PTA said that it was able to get 15,407 complaints resolved i.e. 99 percent. Cellular mobile subscribers constitute major part of overall telecom subscriber base, therefore, maximum number of complaints belong to this segment.

According to the PTA data total number of complaints against CMOs by May stood at 15,039.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on operator basis, Jazz stood first with 6,335 complaints i.e. 42.96 percent of total complaints.

A total of 3,198 complaints were received against Zong, which is 21.2 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

