KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 248,650 tonnes of cargo comprising 163,333 tonnes of import cargo and 85,317 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 163,333 comprised of 71,410 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,955 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 22,808 tonnes of DAP, 13,575 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 53,585 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 85,317 tons comprised of 56,453 tonnes of containerized cargo, 18,418 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,446 tonnes of Cement, 4,000 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as 10244 containers comprising of 5509 containers import and 4735 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1551 of 20’s and 1874 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 103 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1345 of 20’s and 866 of 40’s loaded containers while 184 of 20’s and 737 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 04 ships namely Ital Lirica, X-Press Bardsey, Chanya Naree and Fmt Gumuldur repeatedly at the berth on Wednesday.

There were 06 cargos namely Wantong Summer, Cma Cgm Rigiletto, Songa Nuernberg, Mohar, Diyala and Bow Cecil have sailed out from Karachi Port.

There were 12 cargos namely DM Dargon Caustic Soda, AL Mahboobbah Chemical, Oriental Freesia Ethanol, Kyoto Express container, Evropi Cllinkers, Magic Star Carbon lack, MTQuetta oil, OSAKA CONTAINER, Leo paramount container, MOL Grandeur container, Xin Qing Dao container and Viking Emerald Vehicle were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Chemicals and Mogas, out of them, three ships, Karema, Sea Bravery and Maersk Sentosa are expected to sail from FOTCO, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 158,051 tonnes, comprising 133,351 tonnes imports cargo and 24,700 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,653 Containers (3,353 TEUs imports and 1,300 TEUs export), was handled at the Port . There are fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Gas Shuriken, Dank Silver and Starling & another ship, MOL Grandeur carrying Chemicals, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday (today), 30th June, while three more ships, Jeppsen Maersk, OOCL Washington and MSC Samu with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 1st July-2021.

