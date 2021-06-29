ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
ASC 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.11%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.66%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.35 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (6.47%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 65.12 (1.28%)
BR30 27,134 Increased By ▲ 430.19 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,399 Increased By ▲ 397.02 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,066 Increased By ▲ 192.63 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown separate on map

  • Outcry on social media comes amid strained relations between Twitter and New Delhi
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

Lucknow: A Hindu hardline group has filed a complaint with police against Twitter's country head after politically sensitive regions were depicted outside a map of India on its website, kickstarting an investigation in a fresh headache for the US tech firm.

A map on Twitter's careers page showed occupied Jammu and Kashmir region as well as the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh outside India.

That provoked an outcry on social media this week that comes amid strained relations between Twitter and New Delhi over the firm's compliance with India's new IT rules.

The complaint accuses Twitter's India boss Manish Maheshwari and another company executive of breaching the country's IT rules as well as laws designed to prevent enmity and hatred between classes.

"This has hurt my sentiments and those of the people of India," Praveen Bhati, a leader of the group Bajrang Dal in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said in the complaint which was reviewed by Reuters. He also called it an act of treason.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. As of Tuesday, the map was no long visible on its site.

Maheshwari was only this month summoned by police in Uttar Pradesh for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited religious discord. Maheshwari has won relief from a court in that case.

India's technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has criticised Twitter for its failure to abide by new Indian rules and for denying him access to his Twitter account.

To comply with rules that came into effect in May, companies such as Twitter must appoint a chief compliance officer, a grievance officer and another executive who will liaise with law enforcement and the government on legal requests.

LinkedIn job postings show the three positions are open at Twitter.

A senior government official has previously told Reuters that Twitter may no longer be eligible to seek liability exemptions as an intermediary or the host of user content in India due to its failure to comply with the new IT rules.

Activists say, however, it is a matter for the courts to decide.

Growing tension with New Delhi has discouraged US big tech firms about prospects for their largest growth market, so much so that some are rethinking expansion plans.

