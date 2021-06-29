Bid to smuggle Indian gutka foiled

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Customs on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of Indian Gutka under the guise of auto parts at Islamabad airport.

According to details, credible information was received by PIA security officials that some unscrupulous elements were planning to smuggle huge quantity of Indian Gutka under the guise of auto parts through air-shipment.

Reacting on this information, the stiff vigilance was mounted at the airport. Resultantly, the PIA security officials had generated an alert that the shipment, which was booked from Quetta to Islamabad as auto spare and parts, would be security screened by the latest scanning machines installed at Islamabad airport. Later, PIA team had involved Pakistan Customs and upon arrival of the shipment, it was screened and was physically examined by customs officials that led the recovery of Indian Gutka weighing 289 kilograms.

Consequent upon recovery, the shipment was confiscated by Pakistan Customs and legal action has been initiated against the shipper and the consignee. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021