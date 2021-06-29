ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
President for enhanced honey production

APP 29 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the need of increasing the production of honey in Pakistan by utilizing modern beekeeping gear and imparting training to beekeepers on modern lines. He added that the congenial climate and flora of the country provided conducive environment for expanding beekeeping which had great potential to earn foreign exchange and provide employment opportunities to the youth of country.

The President expressed these views while chairing a follow-up meeting on Honey Bee Farming and Harvesting here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan, President All Pakistan Beekeepers and Honey Dealers Association (APBHDA) Naeem Qasmi, Secretary General APBHDA Nouroz Khan, Member APBHDA Prof Dr Syed Ishtiaq Anjum, senior officers of the Ministries of Climate Change, National Food Security and Research, Finance, Commerce and other government officials.

Ministry of Climate Change and the Arid Agriculture University briefed the meeting about the steps being taken for the training of beekeepers and the development of beekeeping sector in the country. Chief Conservator Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Gohar informed the meeting that his department would plant 6 million berry trees and 10 million Phulai (Acacia Modesta) trees in order to increase the yield of honey.

The President said that the government was encouraging young entrepreneurs and providing them interest-free loans up to Rs500,000 under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to help them establish and run their own businesses.

Arif Alvi Usman Dar PARC employment opportunities honey production

