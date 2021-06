Two injured in further knife attack in Germany

BERLIN: Two men were injured in an apparent knife attack in the German city of Erfurt on Monday morning, police said, just three days after a deadly knife rampage in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg.

The two injured victims, aged 45 and 68, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and their injuries were not life-threatening, a police spokeswoman said. A 32-year-old suspect was later found injured at his apartment and arrested, police in the central German city said on Twitter.