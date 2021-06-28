ANL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.55%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 94.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.78%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
BYCO 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.94%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.88%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.55%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
FFBL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
FFL 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KAPCO 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.61%)
PAEL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
PPL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.15%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.68%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
SNGP 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.51%)
TRG 162.10 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.44%)
UNITY 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.54%)
WTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.76%)
BR100 5,130 Decreased By ▼ -80.59 (-1.55%)
BR30 26,908 Decreased By ▼ -366.69 (-1.34%)
KSE100 47,031 Decreased By ▼ -672.52 (-1.41%)
KSE30 18,886 Decreased By ▼ -263.94 (-1.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting

  • OPEC and associated oil producers set to meet on July 1.
  • OPEC+ may increase output by 500,000 bpd in Aug - ANZ, ING.
  • US adds rigs for 11th month in row - Baker Hughes.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices hit and then recoiled from highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as investors eyed the outcome of this week's OPEC+ as the United States and Iran wrangle over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports.

Brent crude for August had slipped 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.02 a barrel by 0318 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.93 a barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2%.

Oil prices rose for a fifth week last week as fuel demand rebounded on strong economic growth and increased travel during summer in the northern hemisphere, while global crude supplies stayed snug as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies maintained production cuts.

The producer group, known as OPEC+, is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to gradually unwind last year's record oil output curbs. OPEC+ meets on July 1 and could further ease supply cuts in August as oil prices rise on demand recovery.

"Demand recovery has caught everyone by surprise and OPEC needs to respond," Howie Lee, economist at Singapore's OCBC bank, said.

"There is some leeway for easing supply curbs given how high prices are, and we might see a 250,000 bpd increase from August."

ANZ and ING expect OPEC+ to increase output by about 500,000 bpd in August, which is likely to support higher prices.

"Anything less than this amount would likely be enough to see bulls push the market higher in the near term," ING analysts said in a note.

One Singapore-based oil analyst said oil prices are unlikely to see a big correction unless OPEC+ increase supplies by 1 million bpd or more.

Negotiations over the revival of Iran's nuclear deal are expected to resume in coming days. A monitoring agreement between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog lapsed last week.

A weaker US dollar and a reversal of risk appetite in global markets also supported dollar-denominated commodity prices.

The United States added 13 oil and gas rigs in June, up for an 11th month in a row along with higher oil prices, although it was the smallest monthly increase since September 2020, Baker Hughes data showed on Friday.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil oil production oil exporter

Oil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily deaths since March 21

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters