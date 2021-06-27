Govt should withdraw dubious, anti-people budget: Baloch

LAHORE: “The government has rejected the opposition’s stand and claimed that the budget was tax-free. Now that the taxes are being withdrawn, the IMF-directed national budget has become more controversial and dubious”. This was stated by Liaqat Baloch, deputy chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, chairman of the political electoral committee, here on Saturday.

He further said: “It is now manifest destiny that the government will abide by the IMF’s terms after the budget is approved and the people will suffer from inflation, price hike and lower purchasing power.” “The government should withdraw the dubious, controversial, anti-people budget, make a three-month interim budget and bring a new budget based on self-reliance, interest-free, corruption-free and Islamic economic system with national consensus, otherwise the national economy will collapse and sink in the swamp as usual,” he added.

Liaqat Baloch said that the solution of Afghanistan and Kashmir issues is essential for lasting peace in the region. The strategy adopted during the military dictatorship in Afghanistan became a source of instability and terrorism in the region. The United States created, sponsored, and facilitated terrorist organizations for its own benefit.

The strategy adopted by the government under Pervez Musharraf on Afghanistan and Kashmir should be radically changed and a new, independent, autonomous strategy should be formulated in the joint sitting of Parliament (even if it is an in-camera session). The Prime Minister’s statement on Afghanistan alone is not enough. Putting Pakistan on the gray list is part of this evil plan. Unite the entire nation and prepare it to face any situation.

Liaqat Baloch said that the continuous incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and the integrated tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the incident of targeted terrorism in Lahore could not be blamed on anyone but the United States and India. The deteriorating situation in Pakistan is in the interest of both the countries. The martyrdom of FC soldiers in Sibi (Balochistan) indicates that the terrorist network has been reactivated across the country. All forms of terrorism must be stopped and law enforcement agencies must close the door to lawlessness with their people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021