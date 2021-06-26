ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Persons with disabilities: BOP, NOWPDP sign MoU

26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: NOWPDP held MoU signing ceremony with Bank of Punjab (BOP) to facilitate persons with disabilities, after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) launched its policy on financial inclusion of persons with disabilities (PWDs). The SBP's Policy on financial inclusion of persons with disabilities makes it mandatory for banks to put in place a policy framework and strategy document to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The primary features revolve around the capacity building of banks through infrastructural accessibility, banking products/services accessibility, sensitization training of staff. Furthermore, there is clear emphasis on the capacity building of PWDs in the form of financial literacy through awareness sessions and career development opportunities via employment and internship drives.

The signing event was attended by both organizations' teams as well as the trainees and was made fully accessible with an interpreter for communication. At the signing, Zafar Masud, President & CEO Bank of Punjab said: "We are beyond delighted to work with NOWPDP to facilitate persons with disabilities get the financial independence they deserve. Don't think of this as a gift or favor from us. This is their right and we at BOP will do whatever we can to make financial inclusion of PWDs possible."

Amin Hashwani, President NOWPDP, also reiterated the need for inclusion and empathy in the Pakistani workforce. He said: "This is how a way towards mainstreaming and including PWDs can be paved - through such partnerships. I am ecstatic to be here and congratulate BOP for coming forward after the policy and truly taking the mantle of disability inclusion."

This initiative has been taken under the banner of NOWPDP's campaign called Bashamool Bankari (Inclusive Banking) where they want to build the capacity of banks and PWDs alike. Zafar Masud also said: "And, this isn't all. We at BOP intend to install an ATM machine at NOWPDP's facility for the ease of PWDs. Moreover, we want to support the placing of solar and RO plants in NOWPDP facilities across the country which would be maintained by PWDs employed there.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP State Bank of Pakistan bank of punjab BOP Zafar Masud Amin Hashwani

Persons with disabilities: BOP, NOWPDP sign MoU

Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list

Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay

Toshiba shareholders oust chairman

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit country in July

MSCI proposes putting Pakistan back into MSCI-FM

Rs26.46trn charged expenditure laid in NA

Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’

FBR finalises amendments

Disposal of securities by NCCPL: Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax unveiled

C/A deficit widens 236pc in May

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.