Sadpara’s son, Canadian filmmaker announce search for missing K2 climbers

Karachi: Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of legendary mountaineer late Muhammad Ali Sadpara, announced to climb K2 for a ground search for the three climbers who went missing during the winter expedition in February.

In a tweet, Sajid said that he, along with Canadian Filmmaker Elia Saikaly, will be going to K2 to search for his father, Juan Pablo Mohr, and John Snorri Sigurjonsson 'to find out what happened to them and possibility of his [father's] recovery'.

"Need lots of prayers and good wishes,” Sajid tweeted.

Saikaly, in a post on Instagram, said that he just could not do nothing for his friends and teammates. "We were supposed to be with them the night they disappeared with JP Mohr and we are likely alive because fate intervened as an oxygen mix-up forced PK and I back just below camp 3," he said.

"This is our quest to find answers. This is about honor, loyalty and friendship. This is for Sajid. This is for Ali. This is for John. And this is for Pakistan," he posted.

The three climbers went missing on February 5 as they attempted to reach the summit of Savage Mountain. The efforts to search for the climbers continued for several days despite the bad weather.

On February 18, the three mountaineers were officially declared dead. Sajid believes that his father and the other two mountaineers made it to the summit of K2, but met with an accident on their way down.