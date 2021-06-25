ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.12%)
ASC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.9%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.99%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.02 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.76%)
FCCL 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
UNITY 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.14%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,221 Decreased By ▼ -20.4 (-0.39%)
BR30 27,186 Decreased By ▼ -45.79 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,890 Decreased By ▼ -72.25 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,247 Decreased By ▼ -51.53 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
China May local govt special bond issuance at 452.4b yuan

  • Local governments issued bonds, including special bonds, totaling 875.3 billion yuan in May, up from 775.8 billion yuan in April.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China's local governments issued 452.4 billion yuan ($70 billion) in special bonds in May, compared with 343.9 billion yuan the previous month, the finance ministry said on Monday.

In the first five months, local governments issued a total of 1.17 trillion yuan in special bonds, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Local governments issued a net 584 billion yuan in special bonds in January-May, accounting for 16% of the annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

Analysts expect the pace of bond issuance to pick up in the coming months as more spending will be needed to support the economy, which is slowing from a record 18.3% expansion in the first quarter.

Policymakers, while promising to maintain fiscal support for the economy, have cautioned against potential risks caused by rising local government debt, including implicit debt.

Local governments issued bonds, including special bonds, totaling 875.3 billion yuan in May, up from 775.8 billion yuan in April.

Outstanding local government debt was 27.19 trillion yuan at the end of May, the ministry added.

China Yuan china bond China's local governments

China May local govt special bond issuance at 452.4b yuan

