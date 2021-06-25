ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 25 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Dandot Cement Company
Limited *                       18-06-2021   25-06-2021   161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #     18-06-2021   25-06-2021                                  25-06-2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP
Pakistan Growth                 23-06-2021   25-06-2021   8%               21-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #            20-06-2021   26-06-2021                                  26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                         20-06-2021   26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #    21-06-2021   28-06-2021                                  28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #     22-06-2021   28-06-2021                                  28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited      22-06-2021   28-06-2021   35% (i)          18-06-2021
The Searle Company
Limited #                       22-06-2021   28-06-2021                                  28-06-2021
(UB LP-ETF) UBL Pakistan
Enterprise ETF                  28-06-2021   28-06-2021
(MZNP ETF) Meezan
Pakistan ETF                    28-06-2021   28-06-2021   12.50% (i)       24-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank
Limited                         16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021   29-06-2021   45.2% (F)        16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited #                       23-06-2021   29-06-2021                                  29-06-2021
Telecard L imited #             23-06-2021   29-06-2021                                  29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank
Limited                         17-06-2021   30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited              21-06-2021   30-06-2021   NIL                            30-06-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation       22-06-2021   30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #    23-06-2021   30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited#                  23-06-2021   30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                       23-06-2021   30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #          24-06-2021   30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited #                       24-06-2021   30-06-2021                                  30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                29-06-2021   30-06-2021
Island Textile Mills
Limited ##                      30-06-2021   30-06-2021
Salfi Textile Mills Limited ##  30-06-2021   30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                    24-06-2021   02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #        28-06-2021   02-07-2021                                  02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited #                       28-06-2021   05-07-2021                                  05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                         24-06-2021   07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                       01-07-2021   08-07-2021                                  08-07-2021
Packages Limited #              01-07-2021   09-07-2021                                  09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               01-07-2021   09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited #       06-07-2021   12-07-2021                                  12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited #                       07-07-2021   13-07-2021                                  13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills
Limited #                       04-07-2021   14-07-2021                                  14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited                         01-07-2021   15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #              09-07-2021   15-07-2021                                  15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited              09-07-2021   16-07-2021   NIL                            16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                 10-07-2021   16-07-2021                                  16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #    12-07-2021   19-07-2021                                  19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                         13-07-2021   19-07-2021   50% (ii)         09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited          20-07-2021   28-07-2021   NIL                            28-07-2021
Macter International Limited    20-07-2021   29-07-2021   17.03% R**       16-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Book closure for Merger Island Textile Mills &

Salfi Textile Mills Ltd into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

