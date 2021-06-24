Markets
New York cotton
24 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 84.50 86.66 84.20 85.86 13:15 - 1.64 2441 84.22
Jun 23
Oct'21 86.55 88.08 86.55 87.58 13:14 - 1.02 97 86.56
Jun 23
Dec'21 85.83 87.00 85.63 87.00 13:19 - 1.36 12134 85.64
Jun 23
=================================================================================
