No explosive device attached to freight train: officials

MULTAN: No bomb device was attached with the Karachi bound freight train; rather it was a tracking gadget for the location, said SP Railway Police Multan division, Kausar Abbas.

Talking to APP, he brushed aside the rumours of an explosive device attached with the train traced during checking at Khanewal junction on Tuesday evening.

Sharing details of the incident, he stated that a private company which uses PR services had got permission from Railway Headquarter, Lahore about affixing a device with the goods train for knowing its location for its cargo delivery.