BOARD MEETINGS
22 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22-06-2021 14:30
National Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 10:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 22-06-2021 11:00
Macter International Ltd 22-06-2021 10:00
TPL Insurance Limited 22-06-2021 11:00
Bunnys Limited 22-06-2021 12:00
Attock Petroleum Ltd 22-06-2021 11:30
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 22-06-2021 12:00
Attock Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 12:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 22-06-2021 15:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 22-06-2021 14:30
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 23-06-2021 14:00
International Steels Ltd 24-06-2021 15:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00
TPL Trakker Limited 24-06-2021 11:00
Cherat Cement Comapny Ltd 24-06-2021 14:30
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 24-06-2021 11:00
Atlas Battery Limited 24-06-2021 10:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 25-06-2021 14:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 25-06-2021 11:15
Summit Bank Limited 25-06-2021 11:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd 25-06-2021 11:30
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26-06-2021 16:30
=========================================================
