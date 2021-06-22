KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22-06-2021 14:30 National Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 10:30 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 22-06-2021 11:00 Macter International Ltd 22-06-2021 10:00 TPL Insurance Limited 22-06-2021 11:00 Bunnys Limited 22-06-2021 12:00 Attock Petroleum Ltd 22-06-2021 11:30 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 22-06-2021 12:00 Attock Refinery Ltd 22-06-2021 12:30 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 22-06-2021 15:30 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 22-06-2021 14:30 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 23-06-2021 14:00 International Steels Ltd 24-06-2021 15:00 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00 TPL Trakker Limited 24-06-2021 11:00 Cherat Cement Comapny Ltd 24-06-2021 14:30 Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd 24-06-2021 11:00 Atlas Battery Limited 24-06-2021 10:00 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 24-06-2021 10:00 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 25-06-2021 14:30 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 25-06-2021 11:15 Summit Bank Limited 25-06-2021 11:00 Cherat Packaging Ltd 25-06-2021 11:30 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26-06-2021 16:30 =========================================================

