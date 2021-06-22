ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 22 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
TPL Properties Limited         21/06/2021     22/06/2021       10% (i)      17/06/2021
Atlas Honda Limited            10/06/2021     24/06/2021      135% (F)      08/06/2021        44371
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited            18/06/2021     24/06/2021       45% (i)      16/06/2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                      18/06/2021     24/06/2021                                      44371
Gillette Pakistan Limited #    18/06/2021     25/06/2021                                      44372
Dandot Cement Company
Limited *                      18/06/2021     25/06/2021   161.67583966%R*  16/06/2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth                         23/06/2021     25/06/2021         8%         21/06/2021
Saif Power Limited #           20/06/2021     26/06/2021                                      44373
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                        20/06/2021     26/06/2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #   21/06/2021     28/06/2021                                      44375
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited     22/06/2021     28/06/2021       35% (i)      18/06/2021
Premier Insurance Limited #    22/06/2021     28/06/2021                                      44375
The Searle Company
Limited #                      22/06/2021     28/06/2021                                      44375
(M ZNP-E TF) Meezan
Pakistan E TF                  28/06/2021     28/06/2021
(UBLP-ETF) UBL
Pakistan E nterprise E TF      28/06/2021     28/06/2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank
Limited                        16/06/2021     29/06/2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                        18/06/2021     29/06/2021      45.2% (F)     16/06/2021        44376
Telecard L imited #            23/06/2021     29/06/2021                                      44376
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited #                      23/06/2021     29/06/2021                                      44376
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited     17/06/2021     30/06/2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited             21/06/2021     30/06/2021         NIL                          44377
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                      23/06/2021     30/06/2021                                      44377
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited #                23/06/2021     30/06/2021                                      44377
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                      23/06/2021     30/06/2021                                      44377
Mian Textile Industries
Limited #                      24/06/2021     30/06/2021                                      44377
ICI Pakistan Limited #         24/06/2021     30/06/2021                                      44377
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited               29/06/2021     30/06/2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Limited                        24/06/2021     02/07/2021
Image Pakistan Limited #       28/06/2021     02/07/2021                                      44379
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited #           28/06/2021     05/07/2021                                      44382
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                        24/06/2021     07/07/2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                      02/07/2021     08/07/2021                                      44385
Packages Limited #             02/07/2021     09/07/2021                                      44386
A ttock Refinery L imited #    06/07/2021     12/07/2021                                      44389
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited                        01/07/2021     15/07/2021
Hum Netwok Limited                44386          44393           NIL                          44393
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                   44387          44393                                        44393
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #      44389          44396                                        44396
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                           44390          44396        50% (ii)         44386
Hinopak Motors Limited            44397          44405           NIL                          44405
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

