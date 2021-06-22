KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
TPL Properties Limited 21/06/2021 22/06/2021 10% (i) 17/06/2021
Atlas Honda Limited 10/06/2021 24/06/2021 135% (F) 08/06/2021 44371
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 18/06/2021 24/06/2021 45% (i) 16/06/2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited # 18/06/2021 24/06/2021 44371
Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18/06/2021 25/06/2021 44372
Dandot Cement Company
Limited * 18/06/2021 25/06/2021 161.67583966%R* 16/06/2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan
Growth 23/06/2021 25/06/2021 8% 21/06/2021
Saif Power Limited # 20/06/2021 26/06/2021 44373
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited 20/06/2021 26/06/2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited # 21/06/2021 28/06/2021 44375
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 22/06/2021 28/06/2021 35% (i) 18/06/2021
Premier Insurance Limited # 22/06/2021 28/06/2021 44375
The Searle Company
Limited # 22/06/2021 28/06/2021 44375
(M ZNP-E TF) Meezan
Pakistan E TF 28/06/2021 28/06/2021
(UBLP-ETF) UBL
Pakistan E nterprise E TF 28/06/2021 28/06/2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank
Limited 16/06/2021 29/06/2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 18/06/2021 29/06/2021 45.2% (F) 16/06/2021 44376
Telecard L imited # 23/06/2021 29/06/2021 44376
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited # 23/06/2021 29/06/2021 44376
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17/06/2021 30/06/2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited 21/06/2021 30/06/2021 NIL 44377
Service Global Footwear
Limited # 23/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited # 23/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377
Service Global Footwear
Limited # 23/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377
Mian Textile Industries
Limited # 24/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377
ICI Pakistan Limited # 24/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 29/06/2021 30/06/2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Limited 24/06/2021 02/07/2021
Image Pakistan Limited # 28/06/2021 02/07/2021 44379
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited # 28/06/2021 05/07/2021 44382
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited 24/06/2021 07/07/2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited # 02/07/2021 08/07/2021 44385
Packages Limited # 02/07/2021 09/07/2021 44386
A ttock Refinery L imited # 06/07/2021 12/07/2021 44389
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited 01/07/2021 15/07/2021
Hum Netwok Limited 44386 44393 NIL 44393
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited # 44387 44393 44393
Pakistan Petroleum Limited # 44389 44396 44396
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited 44390 44396 50% (ii) 44386
Hinopak Motors Limited 44397 44405 NIL 44405
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *
