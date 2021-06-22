KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price =================================================================================================== TPL Properties Limited 21/06/2021 22/06/2021 10% (i) 17/06/2021 Atlas Honda Limited 10/06/2021 24/06/2021 135% (F) 08/06/2021 44371 Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited 18/06/2021 24/06/2021 45% (i) 16/06/2021 Mari Petroleum Company Limited # 18/06/2021 24/06/2021 44371 Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18/06/2021 25/06/2021 44372 Dandot Cement Company Limited * 18/06/2021 25/06/2021 161.67583966%R* 16/06/2021 (NBPG-ETF) NBP Pakistan Growth 23/06/2021 25/06/2021 8% 21/06/2021 Saif Power Limited # 20/06/2021 26/06/2021 44373 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20/06/2021 26/06/2021 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited # 21/06/2021 28/06/2021 44375 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 22/06/2021 28/06/2021 35% (i) 18/06/2021 Premier Insurance Limited # 22/06/2021 28/06/2021 44375 The Searle Company Limited # 22/06/2021 28/06/2021 44375 (M ZNP-E TF) Meezan Pakistan E TF 28/06/2021 28/06/2021 (UBLP-ETF) UBL Pakistan E nterprise E TF 28/06/2021 28/06/2021 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16/06/2021 29/06/2021 Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 18/06/2021 29/06/2021 45.2% (F) 16/06/2021 44376 Telecard L imited # 23/06/2021 29/06/2021 44376 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited # 23/06/2021 29/06/2021 44376 (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17/06/2021 30/06/2021 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited 21/06/2021 30/06/2021 NIL 44377 Service Global Footwear Limited # 23/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377 Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited # 23/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377 Service Global Footwear Limited # 23/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377 Mian Textile Industries Limited # 24/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377 ICI Pakistan Limited # 24/06/2021 30/06/2021 44377 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29/06/2021 30/06/2021 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Limited 24/06/2021 02/07/2021 Image Pakistan Limited # 28/06/2021 02/07/2021 44379 Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited # 28/06/2021 05/07/2021 44382 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited 24/06/2021 07/07/2021 Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited # 02/07/2021 08/07/2021 44385 Packages Limited # 02/07/2021 09/07/2021 44386 A ttock Refinery L imited # 06/07/2021 12/07/2021 44389 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Limited 01/07/2021 15/07/2021 Hum Netwok Limited 44386 44393 NIL 44393 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited # 44387 44393 44393 Pakistan Petroleum Limited # 44389 44396 44396 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 44390 44396 50% (ii) 44386 Hinopak Motors Limited 44397 44405 NIL 44405 ===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021