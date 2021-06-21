Markets
Palm oil may bounce more to 3,602 ringgit
- A retracement analysis reveals a target zone of 3,738 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit.
21 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce more to 3,602 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilized around a support at 3,273 ringgit.
A wave C from 4,260 ringgit may have completed around 3,273 ringgit, narrowly missing its ultimate target of 3,195 ringgit.
A retracement analysis reveals a target zone of 3,738 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit. A realistic target could be 3,602 ringgit.
Support is at 3,351 ringgit, a break below may cause a fall into a range of 3,195 ringgit to 3,273 ringgit.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
Palm oil may bounce more to 3,602 ringgit
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon
PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies
Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal
Read more stories
Comments