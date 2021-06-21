Reception in honor of DD Information Hyderabad held

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Manik Moti Tanzeem gave a reception in honor of Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chalgari at Hyderabad Gymkhana Club. Former Director General Information Sindh Nizamuddin Jatoi, Former Director Information Hyderabad Ali Muhammad Channa, Former Senator Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch, Former Station Directors Radio Pakistan Hyderabad Inayat Baloch, Naseer Mirza, Former Deputy Director Information Ghulam Rasool Gharq, Senior Journalists Khalid Khokhar, Iqbal Mallah, Prof.

Tufail Ahmed Chandio, Azhar Ahmed Chandio, Director Local Government Obaidullah Siddiqui, in their addresses paid great tribute to Sawai Khan Chalgari for services he rendered for his community and for Sindh Information Department. They expressed their hope that Sawai Khan Chalgari as Director Information Hyderabad Division would continue to perform his duties for publicizing welfare and development works of Government of Sindh in the best interest of the people and to provide all possible facilities to the journalists in carrying out their professional duties.

