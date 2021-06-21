ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
ASC 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.21%)
ASL 26.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 127.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.76%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
HUBC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.11%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.82%)
KAPCO 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.69%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
PPL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.72%)
PRL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.95%)
PTC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (10.84%)
SNGP 47.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.59%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.54%)
UNITY 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-4.99%)
WTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.61%)
BR100 5,278 Decreased By ▼ -22.7 (-0.43%)
BR30 27,522 Decreased By ▼ -167.85 (-0.61%)
KSE100 48,239 Decreased By ▼ -195.99 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -94.82 (-0.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Reception in honor of DD Information Hyderabad held

Recorder Report 21 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Manik Moti Tanzeem gave a reception in honor of Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chalgari at Hyderabad Gymkhana Club. Former Director General Information Sindh Nizamuddin Jatoi, Former Director Information Hyderabad Ali Muhammad Channa, Former Senator Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch, Former Station Directors Radio Pakistan Hyderabad Inayat Baloch, Naseer Mirza, Former Deputy Director Information Ghulam Rasool Gharq, Senior Journalists Khalid Khokhar, Iqbal Mallah, Prof.

Tufail Ahmed Chandio, Azhar Ahmed Chandio, Director Local Government Obaidullah Siddiqui, in their addresses paid great tribute to Sawai Khan Chalgari for services he rendered for his community and for Sindh Information Department. They expressed their hope that Sawai Khan Chalgari as Director Information Hyderabad Division would continue to perform his duties for publicizing welfare and development works of Government of Sindh in the best interest of the people and to provide all possible facilities to the journalists in carrying out their professional duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Manik Moti Tanzeem Reception in honor DD Information Hyderabad Gymkhana

Reception in honor of DD Information Hyderabad held

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PIA airlifts 1.55m vaccine doses from China

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

Offshore income, assets abroad: Time limitation not made part of Finance Act 2018

Pakistan receives 1.55 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Opposition steps up attacks on govt’s economic policies

Afghan Taliban say committed to peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.