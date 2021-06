KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (June 18, 2021).

=================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER =================================================================================================== As on: 18-06-2021 =================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares =================================================================================================== Amer Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Fertilizer 200,000 158.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 158.00 Tannu Sec. Sherman Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 250,000 85.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 85.00 MRA Sec. Trust Securities Jah. Siddiqui & Co (R) 5,000 11.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 11.00 Khanani Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Maple Leaf Cement 5,000 48.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 48.60 Amer Securities M. M. M. A. Meezan Bank Ltd. 25,000 213.75 Khanani Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 213.75 Arif Habib Ltd. MRA Sec. TPL Trackker Limited. 100,000 14.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 14.90 =================================================================================================== Total Turnover 585,000 ===================================================================================================

