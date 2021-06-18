ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ehsaas Kafaalat Program: SU, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal ink MoU

Recorder Report 18 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has entered into an agreement with the Sindh University (SU) administration to provide scholarships to its postgraduate students under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafalat Program. The deserving scholars will be given cheques on merit.

A ceremony in this regard was held at VC office where SU Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

On the occasion, the two leaders exchanged their views about the successful completion of first phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Scholarship for undergraduate students of all the varsities of the country and discussed about the benefit of the program for the students. SU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while talking to the MD proposed that the students seeking admissions on self-finance basis ought to be included in the same scholarship so that they can also get assistance and continue higher education.

He said that some students got admissions under self-finance scheme after they failed to be admitted on merit, however, he said later, they could not continue their education due to poverty and poor financial conditions.

He said Sindh University was the first varsity of the country established in 1947 and youngsters from all over the province and across the country came there to pursue higher education, most of them were not in sound financial position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ehsaas Kafaalat programme Sindh University Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Ehsaas Kafalat Program Pakistan Baitul Mal

Ehsaas Kafaalat Program: SU, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal ink MoU

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Major banks, airlines hit in global online outage

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

2021-22: WB projects 2pc GDP growth

Clean water supply: PM orders strategy formulation

Action against offshore assets: Panel approves proposal against time-limit restriction

Export of pharmaceutical products: Duty drawback increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.