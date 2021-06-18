Ehsaas Kafaalat Program: SU, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal ink MoU

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has entered into an agreement with the Sindh University (SU) administration to provide scholarships to its postgraduate students under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kafalat Program. The deserving scholars will be given cheques on merit.

A ceremony in this regard was held at VC office where SU Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Ahmed Khokhar signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

On the occasion, the two leaders exchanged their views about the successful completion of first phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Scholarship for undergraduate students of all the varsities of the country and discussed about the benefit of the program for the students. SU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while talking to the MD proposed that the students seeking admissions on self-finance basis ought to be included in the same scholarship so that they can also get assistance and continue higher education.

He said that some students got admissions under self-finance scheme after they failed to be admitted on merit, however, he said later, they could not continue their education due to poverty and poor financial conditions.

He said Sindh University was the first varsity of the country established in 1947 and youngsters from all over the province and across the country came there to pursue higher education, most of them were not in sound financial position.

