ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.74%)
ASC 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.05%)
ASL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.32%)
AVN 91.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
DGKC 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.8%)
EPCL 49.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.85%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.53%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
HUMNL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.59%)
JSCL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
KAPCO 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
POWER 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.56%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.03%)
PTC 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.3%)
TRG 165.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
UNITY 47.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
BR100 5,308 Decreased By ▼ -24.16 (-0.45%)
BR30 27,779 Decreased By ▼ -157.98 (-0.57%)
KSE100 48,504 Decreased By ▼ -128.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 19,563 Decreased By ▼ -62.18 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

  • Some central banks, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, are exploring the development of tokenised forms of CBDCs on an Ethereum-based platform.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

Central bank digital currencies will complement cryptocurrencies rather than competing with them despite not being structurally different from their country's fiat currencies, strategists and fund managers said.

Around 90% of the world's central banks are now working on their own digital currencies, some of which may be issued in the next three years, a January survey from the Bank for International Settlements showed.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) "are structurally no different than fiat, and they are very much complementary to crypto, not competitive," Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer at CoinShares, Europe's largest digital asset investment firm managing $5 billion.

The interview was part of a series on digital currencies run on the Reuters Global Markets Forum over the past week.

Kevin Kelly, head of global macro strategy at digital asset research firm Delphi Digital, said he expected CBDCs to improve traditional monetary systems via easier transmission of fiscal policy, while aiding crypto markets by bridging the gap between fiat and decentralized finance (DeFi).

CBDCs will likely provide the preferred means for making digital payments without killing existing tokens, said Vytautas Zabulis, managing director at digital asset trading solutions company H-Finance.

"I see this as a cleaning up of all the ones that are not actually necessary in the market," Zabulis said.

Countries with less mature financial systems will be able to use CBDCs as more efficient payment and storage mechanisms, said Georgia Quinn, general counsel of digital asset bank and custodian Anchorage Digital.

Bitcoin's value lies in its limited supply in comparison to the US Federal Reserve's pledge to continue printing and spending more US dollars, Demirors said.

"In the last 18 months, the Fed has printed 40% of all dollars in circulation (which) means you own value subject to the monetary and fiscal policies of the US government," she added.

However, analysts said, it was still possible that nations would promote their own CBDCs and sideline cryptocurrencies.

"Could the United States government create its own US digital currency and say we believe in crypto, but only this crypto? Sure, I think that could absolutely happen," said Todd Cipperman, managing principal at Cipperman Compliance Services.

Everett Millman, a cryptocurrency and precious metals analyst at Gainesville Coins Inc., said as long as there is interoperability between CBDCs and existing infrastructure of cryptos, there will be a middle ground where both can coexist.

Some central banks, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, are exploring the development of tokenised forms of CBDCs on an Ethereum-based platform.

ECB bitcoin CoinShares Central bank digital currencies Meltem Demirors

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

US tops 600,000 Covid deaths, New York and California drop curbs

US, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters