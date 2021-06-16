KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 157.00 157.40 DKK 25.17 25.27 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.60 41.90 NOK 18.54 18.64 UAE DIRHAM 42.55 42.85 SEK 18.53 18.63 EURO 189.00 190.50 AUD $ 119.50 120.50 UK POUND 219.50 221.00 CAD $ 127.50 128.50 JAPANI YEN 1.39962 1.41962 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 171.80 172.80 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021