Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 16 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          157.00    157.40   DKK                 25.17    25.27
SAUDIA RIYAL         41.60     41.90   NOK                 18.54    18.64
UAE DIRHAM           42.55     42.85   SEK                 18.53    18.63
EURO                189.00    190.50   AUD $              119.50   120.50
UK POUND            219.50    221.00   CAD $              127.50   128.50
JAPANI YEN         1.39962   1.41962   INDIAN RUPEE         2.00     2.20
CHF                 171.80    172.80   CHINESE YUAN        23.50    24.50
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

