State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 156.1668 Pound Sterling 219.8829 Euro 189.1805 Japanese Yen 1.4244 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021