ANL 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.05%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
ASL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.02%)
AVN 91.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.49%)
EPCL 48.76 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.01%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
HASCOL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.96%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.26%)
HUMNL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.11%)
JSCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.52%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.9%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
MLCF 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.92%)
PAEL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PPL 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.01%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.76%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.47%)
SNGP 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.04%)
TRG 165.78 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (2.02%)
UNITY 48.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.67%)
BR100 5,316 Decreased By ▼ -14.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,792 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.07%)
KSE100 48,539 Decreased By ▼ -186.96 (-0.38%)
KSE30 19,589 Decreased By ▼ -57.98 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates airline posts $5.5b annual loss, its first in over 30 years

  • Forced to temporarily suspend operations last year, airline saw revenue fall 66 percent to $8.4 billion.
AFP Updated 15 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Dubai-based Emirates airline on Tuesday posted a $5.5 billion annual loss, its first in more than three decades, after the coronavirus pandemic devastated the aviation industry.

"Due to ongoing pandemic-related flight and travel restrictions, the airline reported a loss of 20.3 billion dirhams ($5.5 billion) after last year's 1.1 billion dirhams ($288 million) profit," the Middle East's largest carrier said in a statement.

The airline, which was forced to temporarily suspend operations last year, saw revenue fall 66 percent to $8.4 billion.

Over the fiscal year, which ends in March, Emirates carried 6.6 million passengers, down 88 percent from the same period in the previous year.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to take a tremendous toll on human lives, communities, economies, and on the aviation and travel industry," the airline's chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said in a statement.

He added that the Emirates group was "hit hard by the drop in demand for international air travel as countries closed their borders and imposed stringent travel restrictions".

Dubai committed to support airline

Meanwhile, Emirates said Dubai was committed to supporting it through the coronavirus crisis after the airline's holding company's first annual loss.

The Dubai government has injected $3.1 billion into Emirates since the onset of the pandemic, the airline group said in its annual report. It disclosed a $2 billion equity injection last year, added Reuters.

"No one knows when the pandemic will be over, but we know recovery will be patchy," Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

coronavirus pandemic, dirhams Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Dubai based airline Emirates airline's chairman

Emirates airline posts $5.5b annual loss, its first in over 30 years

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

Sindh likely to receive first monsoon spell from June 16, predicts Met office

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

Pakistan's Saffran Group lands $3.2m order from Japanese company

Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters