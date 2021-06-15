Cultivation of crops, cutting of trees on govt lands banned

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Aijaz Ali Shah under Section 144 of Home Department Government of Sindh and on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar imposed ban on cultivation of crops and cutting down trees on government/Gaucher lands in Tharparkar district during monsoon rains for 60 days with effect from 15 June 2021.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas has also issued a notification of imposing ban on cultivation of crops on government gaucher lands in monsoon rains in Tharparkar district. According to the notification, the SHO of the concerned police station has authorized to take action against the violators under section 188 PPC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021