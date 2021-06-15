Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
15 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 87.00 87.00 83.10 84.81 13:19 - -2.19 14242 87.00
Jun 14
Oct'21 87.56 87.86 85.35 85.80 09:14 - -3.54 28 89.34
Jun 14
Dec'21 87.75 87.75 83.92 86.03 13:19 - -1.89 25153 87.92
Jun 14
=================================================================================
