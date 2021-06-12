ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Moyes rewarded with new three-year contract at West Ham

  • "This is where I want to be and I'm happy. I'm excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here," Moyes said in a statement.
Reuters 12 Jun 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract after guiding the London side to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, the club announced on Saturday.

Moyes, who took over from Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019 for a second spell, guided the club to safety in the 2019-20 campaign before leading them to the Europa League with a 65-point haul in the most recent season, a club record in the Premier League.

"This is where I want to be and I'm happy. I'm excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here," Moyes said in a statement.

"The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club. The board and everyone at the club have been fantastic to work with, giving me great support.

"I feel that we are all united in what we want to achieve in the coming years and how we might be able to achieve those things."

The vastly-experienced Moyes, 58, is fourth in the all-time list of Premier League matches managed with 583 games under his belt -- behind Arsene Wenger (828), Alex Ferguson (810) and Harry Redknapp (642).

