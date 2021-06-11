TSX gains on energy boost, upbeat economic data

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as energy stocks gained on higher crude prices and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound.

The energy sector climbed 0.8% as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged.

At 09:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.12 points, or 0.2%, at 20,088.59.

Statistics Canada said the country's industries ran at 81.7% of capacity in the first quarter of 2021, up from a upwardly revised 79.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the nation's net worth jumped by a record 7.7% in the first quarter to C$15.0 trillion ($12.40 trillion).

The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector rose 0.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,885.4 an ounce

On the TSX, 114 issues were higher, while 102 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.72 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were miners Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 3.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 3.7%.

Enghouse Systems Limited fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX, after the software provider missed second-quarter estimates and the second biggest decliner was real estate investment trust NorthWest Healthcare Properties, down 1.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Hut 8 Mining Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Limited , and NorthWest Healthcare Properties.

The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 76 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 22.41 million shares.