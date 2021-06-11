ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains on energy boost, upbeat economic data

  • The energy sector climbed 0.8% as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.12 points, or 0.2%, at 20,088.59.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as energy stocks gained on higher crude prices and upbeat economic data bolstered optimism over an economic rebound.

The energy sector climbed 0.8% as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged.

At 09:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.12 points, or 0.2%, at 20,088.59.

Statistics Canada said the country's industries ran at 81.7% of capacity in the first quarter of 2021, up from a upwardly revised 79.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the nation's net worth jumped by a record 7.7% in the first quarter to C$15.0 trillion ($12.40 trillion).

The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector rose 0.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,885.4 an ounce

On the TSX, 114 issues were higher, while 102 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.72 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were miners Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 3.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 3.7%.

Enghouse Systems Limited fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX, after the software provider missed second-quarter estimates and the second biggest decliner was real estate investment trust NorthWest Healthcare Properties, down 1.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Hut 8 Mining Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Limited , and NorthWest Healthcare Properties.

The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 76 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 22.41 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Energy stocks Statistics Canada Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index TSX composite index

TSX gains on energy boost, upbeat economic data

Proposal to tax internet data usage criticised as reactions to budget pour in

What some of the budget measures mean

At least 23 killed as passenger bus crashes in Khuzdar, Balochistan

JP Morgan puts weight behind Pakistan's economy, but cautions over challenges

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters