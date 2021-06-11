ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.36%)
ASL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
BYCO 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
DGKC 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
FFBL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
PIBTL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.84%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.61%)
TRG 169.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.06%)
UNITY 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.73%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,295 Increased By ▲ 36.56 (0.7%)
BR30 27,736 Increased By ▲ 179.98 (0.65%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 104.04 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,508 Decreased By ▼ -29.2 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
'Terrorists' killed in ambush on patrol in Burkina Faso

  • The rest of the armed group was "routed" in the ambush. The three injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, the source said.
AFP 11 Jun 2021

OUAGADOUGOU: At least ten "terrorists" were killed and three soldiers injured on Thursday in an ambush on a patrol in northern Burkina Faso, security forces said.

"A mixed patrol made up of soldiers and gendarmes.. were ambushed around the village of Gaigota," one of the sources said.

The rest of the armed group was "routed" in the ambush. The three injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, the source said.

Weapons, ammunition and motorcycles were seized, another security source said, adding that "search operations are continuing in the area".

Following, an attack on Saturday in which gunmen stormed northern Solhan village and killed 132 civilians, according to the government, over 7,000 villagers had fled the area.

Sweeping operations were continuing as well as the securing of the entire northern sector, the source said.

Those responsible for Saturday's attack, the bloodiest massacre in a six-year-old militant insurgency, "would not go unpunished", Prime Minister Christophe Dabire said on a visit to the area.

But the GSIM on Tuesday said it "completely denies any involvement" in the Solhan killings, which it condemned as "atrocious".

At least 1,400 people have been killed and more than a million displaced.

