ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
BYCO 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
DGKC 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
FFBL 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.03%)
PIBTL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.84%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 49.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.61%)
TRG 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.11%)
UNITY 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.93%)
WTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,295 Increased By ▲ 37.05 (0.7%)
BR30 27,731 Increased By ▲ 174.98 (0.64%)
KSE100 48,354 Increased By ▲ 102.34 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,508 Decreased By ▼ -29.46 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump officials seized Apple data of 2 Democratic lawmakers: NY Times

  • Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi also called for an investigation, describing the New York Times report as "harrowing."
AFP 11 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: Prosecutors in the US Justice Department under former president Donald Trump seized data from Apple from two Democratic lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as that of their staff and family members, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Subpoenas for the communications metadata targeted congressman Adam Schiff of California, a Trump foe who was then the panel's top Democrat and now its chairman, the paper said.

Congressman Eric Swalwell told CNN on Thursday he was the second Democratic lawmaker on the committee who was targeted.

"I was notified... by Apple that they did seize my records. It's wrong," he said.

According to the Times, prosecutors working under attorney general Jeff Sessions made unusual efforts in 2017 and early 2018 to find the source of leaks of classified information regarding contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

The Justice Department officials targeted electronic data not only of the lawmakers, but that of their staff and families, including one minor, possibly because investigators thought the lawmakers were using their associates' or children's devices to hide contacts with journalists.

Ultimately, none of the data or other evidence tied the lawmakers or the House Intelligence Committee to the leaks, the Times said.

Schiff, while not confirming he was a target of the investigation, called for a probe by the Justice Department's inspector general into "this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president."

Trump "tried to use the Department as a cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media. It is increasingly apparent that those demands did not fall on deaf ears," Schiff said in a statement.

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi also called for an investigation, describing the New York Times report as "harrowing."

"These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president," she said in a statement.

Russia Apple CNN Justice Department Congressman Eric Swalwell NY Times Schiff

Trump officials seized Apple data of 2 Democratic lawmakers: NY Times

Govt hopeful about IMF relaxations

Amid Opposition boycott, NA passes 21 bills

China passes anti-foreign sanctions law

FY22 budget to be presented today

BISP disbursements: Survey shows Rs6.5m discrepancy in data

Agri sector grows 2.8pc

Installed power capacity grows 3.6pc

LSM sector posts 9pc growth in July-March

Growth versus inclusive growth

Factors behind low tax-to-GDP ratio listed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters