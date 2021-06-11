Time for reconciliation is over, says PML-N leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif after his release from Kot Lakhpat Jail said on Thursday that time of 'reconciliation' with the country's establishment was over and the country's constitution should hold sway.

Talking to the media men, Javed Latif said it was strange that he was called a 'traitor' but his voice could not be stopped so long as law of jungle persisted in the country; so long as medicines were out of the reach of common man, and where some people considered Pakistan as their property. "Pakistan of Madre Millat is my Pakistan," he added.

He said that bringing 'new Usman Buzdar' in place of the old one would not be acceptable to the PML-N. He urged the 'establishment' to guarantee there would be no more meddling in Pakistan's politics. He further said that although it took quite long for Punjab to wake up ehich has finally awakened.

