SBP issues commemorative coin to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-China relations

  • Will be issued through exchange counters from 11 June
Ali Ahmed 10 Jun 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday issued a Rs70 commemorative coin to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from June 11, 2021.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir in his address said that it is an honor for the central bank to be part of the tribute being paid by the government of Pakistan. He added that both China and Pakistan are cooperating with each other on various fronts.

Baqir recalled that SBP had issued commemorative coins on the founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and on the occasion to mark the Pakistan-China Year of Friendship.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his address termed the friendship between Pakistan and China a role model for the rest of the world. He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for conceiving and heavily investing in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong, said that China and Pakistan share same views on all-important international issues.

It may be mentioned that it is the fourth coin of its kind on the subject of Pak-China relations. The first coin of Rs10 denomination was issued in October 2009, celebrating the auspicious occasion of 60th Anniversary of founding of People's Republic of China.

The second coin of Rs20 was issued in May 2011 to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China as Year of Pak-China Friendship – 2011. The third coin was issued in 2015 to mark 'Pakistan-China Year of Friendly Exchange 2015'.

