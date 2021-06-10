ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
ASL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
AVN 88.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.74%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
DGKC 128.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
FFL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.41%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
JSCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KAPCO 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
PPL 90.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.96%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.07%)
PTC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.81%)
TRG 167.74 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (2.28%)
UNITY 48.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.4%)
WTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 24.01 (0.46%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By ▲ 131.44 (0.48%)
KSE100 48,066 Increased By ▲ 288.22 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,450 Increased By ▲ 68.59 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Meatpacking giant JBS paid $11mn to hackers in ransomware attack: WSJ

  • "It was very painful to pay the criminals, but we did the right thing for our customers," Andre Nogueira told the paper.
AFP 10 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The CEO of Brazilian meat processor JBS said the company paid $11 million in bitcoin to ransomware extortionists to prevent any further disruption, an article in the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

"It was very painful to pay the criminals, but we did the right thing for our customers," Andre Nogueira told the paper.

Wall Street Journal JBS CEO of Brazilian Andre Nogueira

Meatpacking giant JBS paid $11mn to hackers in ransomware attack: WSJ

Remittances increase 34% year-on-year to near $2.5 billion in May

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: Saudi Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

Pakistan’s Dawaai raises $8.5 million amid expansion plans

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters