Meatpacking giant JBS paid $11mn to hackers in ransomware attack: WSJ
- "It was very painful to pay the criminals, but we did the right thing for our customers," Andre Nogueira told the paper.
10 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: The CEO of Brazilian meat processor JBS said the company paid $11 million in bitcoin to ransomware extortionists to prevent any further disruption, an article in the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
"It was very painful to pay the criminals, but we did the right thing for our customers," Andre Nogueira told the paper.
