ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Israel bans sale of fur in fashion trade

AFP 10 Jun 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel announced a ban Wednesday on the sale of fur in the fashion trade, winning applause from the International Anti-Fur Coalition as the “first entire nation” to impose such a ban.

“Commerce in animal fur, imports and exports, will be banned except for the needs of research, study or certain religious traditions,” the environment ministry said.

Fur is used for hats called “shtreimels” worn by some ultra-Orthodox Jews.

“On this historic day, Israel has set an ethical precedent and hopefully other nations shall join them and ban the sale of barbaric and cruel blood fashion fur,” the Anti-Fur coalition wrote on its Facebook page. “Israel became the first entire nation to be FUR FREE,” it said, against a backdrop of bans in some international cities and in the US state of California.

The ministerial decree is to take effect in six months.

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for other countries to follow suit on health grounds.

“Cramming sick and stressed animals together in unsanitary conditions on fur farms creates the perfect breeding ground for deadly diseases,” it said. “The novel coronavirus has been found on mink fur farms in a dozen countries.”

