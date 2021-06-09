ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 79.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
JSCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.08%)
KAPCO 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-3.95%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
PPL 92.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.19%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.4%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.63%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-1.9%)
UNITY 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.75%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.26%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -28.36 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,311 Decreased By ▼ -180.66 (-0.66%)
KSE100 47,938 Decreased By ▼ -210.12 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -101.3 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing seeks renegotiation of Air Force One contract

  • "We thought this was maybe a program where the government actually got a good deal," he said.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Boeing has asked the US government to renegotiate the price for two new models of the presidential Air Force One plane, warning their delivery would likely come a year late, a Defence Department official said Tuesday.

The aerospace giant agreed in 2018 to supply two 747-8 planes by the end of 2024 for $3.9 billion -- both ready to transport whoever occupies the White House at that time. But a subcontractor went bankrupt and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production.

The company has advised that it will probably be about 12 months late on the order, Air Force official Darlene Costello said during a congressional hearing.

The government is currently assessing whether to adjust the calendar, she said.

Boeing has "submitted an intent letter" to request an adjustment to the price of the contract, Costello said.

She was questioned by Democratic Representative Joe Courtney, who called the delay a "disappointment to all of us."

"We thought this was maybe a program where the government actually got a good deal," he said.

Former president Donald Trump had balked at the initial contract price for replacing the aircraft currently in use, which he considered much too high.

To offset the price, Boeing has suggested selling to the Air Force two 747-8s that were initially meant for the now-bankrupt Russian airline Transaero.

Boeing coronavirus pandemic Defence Department Air Force One plane

Boeing seeks renegotiation of Air Force One contract

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters