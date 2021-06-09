ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
Speakers call for global campaign against tobacco

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: Speakers at a webinar has said that the corona virus has devoured the lives of those people in Pakistan, India, USA, UK and other countries who were the chain smokers and it is still lethal for such sorts of natives across the globe.

They said that as many as 90% patients of lungs cancer in Pakistan were the outcome of being chain smokers, therefore; they said there was stern need to create awareness among the masses not only in Pakistan but worldwide as 1.1 billion people were accustomed to tobacco on the planet.

This they said while addressing the webinar titled “Anti-Tobacco Awareness session” which was organized by Sindh University’s Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) in collaboration with Shoukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre here on Tuesday.

In his presidential remarks, the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the youths were increasingly smoking, which was having a negative effect on their health. He said that the students needed to be made aware of the deadly effects of smoking from their school age so that they might not get into the habit of smoking when they came to colleges and universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

