ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Loonie steadies as Canada posts surprise trade surplus

  • Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2071 to 1.2095.
  • Canada posts a trade surplus of C$594 million in April.
  • Price of US oil falls 0.6%.
  • Canadian 10-year yield hits its lowest in nearly two months.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and data showed Canada's trade balance swinging to a surprise surplus in April.

Canada posted a trade surplus of C$594 million in April, as imports fell at a much faster rate than exports amid a major decrease in the trade of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts had predicted a deficit of C$700 million after a revised C$1.35 billion deficit in March.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by profit taking and a stronger US dollar, but overall optimism about strong demand recovery kept a floor under prices.

US crude prices fell 0.6% to $68.85 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2088 to the greenback, or 82.73 US cents.

The currency traded in a tight range of 1.2071 to 1.2095, with investors awaiting a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to leave its key interest rate on hold at 0.25%.

In April, the BoC became the first among Group of Seven central banks to reduce the scope of its pandemic support. Further tapering of its asset purchase program is expected next quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Investors were also weighing reports that Canada is preparing to ease restrictions at the US border.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year fell to its lowest since April 15 at 1.439% before edging back up to 1.445%, down 3.2 basis points on the day.

