Getz Pharma ‘Astola Project’ bags award

KARACHI: Getz Pharma Pvt Ltd announced that its new manufacturing facility, named Astola, have been awarded the First LEED Platinum Certification for a pharmaceutical plant in South Asia, by the US Green Building Council.

With this achievement, Pakistan has proudly become the first South Asian country to have received the LEED Platinum Level Certification for a pharmaceutical plant. Achieving the highest LEED rating for this state-of-the-art facility is a testament to Getz Pharma’s commitment towards playing its part as a corporate citizen, for preserving and protecting the environment.

Getz Pharma believes in forward-thinking by constantly taking environmentally conscious efforts for a more sustainable world. With the completion of this plant, Getz Pharma has achieved their goal of promoting sustainability and efficiency in building design, construction and operations. It is not the first time that Getz Pharma has laid down a foundation for communities and corporations to follow. As the second-largest pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, Getz Pharma’s Head Office is also WWF Green Office Certified.—PR

