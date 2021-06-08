ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Jurgen Hecker 08 Jun 2021

European tourism has had its worst time in living memory as coronavirus lockdowns, curfews and hotel and restaurant closures have threatened the industry’s livelihood and frustrated travellers eager for a change of scenery.

The summer of 2020 saw a sharp downturn in European cross-border travel, leaving the continent’s beaches, cities and monuments — many of them top global destinations — eerily deserted.

This year is to be different: Covid-19 is still far from defeated, but virus testing is widely available, the EU countries’ vaccination rollout has gathered pace and the bloc is only days away from launching an EU travel pass, in digital and paper form, assembling key health information to speed up processing at arrival points.

Some key destinations, like Italy, are already reporting brisk bookings, while Spain hopes to reach up to 70 percent of pre-pandemic tourism levels.

Tourists from countries outside the bloc — which since Brexit include the United Kingdom — still face plenty of obstacles at EU borders, and mandatory social distancing and mask-wearing will dampen everyone’s experience.

But governments say they must avoid a dreaded fourth coronavirus wave, even as they throw tourism a lifeline.

“We have to reconcile freedom of mobility with the need for security,” French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said, echoing the sentiment across the bloc.

Here is a summary of rules in some of Europe’s key tourism spots.

France, the world’s top tourist destination, on Friday announced a colour-coded map laying out entry protocols for the summer travel season, with restrictions lifted for EU residents and “green” countries Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore.

From July 1, France will also recognise the European health pass.

In “orange” zones including Britain, North America and most of Asia and Africa, even vaccinated travellers to France will still have to produce a recent negative Covid test, but they will no longer need to quarantine or have a compelling reason for their visit.

For non-vaccinated people coming from “orange” zones, however, only essential trips will be allowed and a seven-day self-quarantine imposed.

Sixteen countries will remain largely off-limits, including India, Turkey, South Africa and much of South America, including Brazil.

Mask-wearing remains mandatory indoors and outdoors, but curfew rules will be lifted on June 30.

On Monday June 7 Spain dropped the requirement for EU arrivals to produce a recent negative PCR test.

Now anyone who has been vaccinated can enter the country, irrespective of their point of origin.

Masks remain mandatory, including outdoors, except on beaches as long as people keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres (5 feet) from each other. Walking on the beach will still require a mask.

Both the Madrid region and Catalonia, which includes hotspot Barcelona, have lifted their curfews and bars and restaurants can open until 1:00 am in Madrid and until midnight in Catalonia.

Spain is “technically ready” for the EU health pass, but hasn’t linked up with the system yet.

Arrivals from the EU, Britain and Israel must produce a negative Covid test less than 48 hours old and fill in a health form, but don’t need to go into quarantine.

Travellers from Australia, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Canada and the US need to show a negative test, go into quarantine for 10 days, and then take another test.

Italy is off-limits for tourists from Brazil, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Masks are still mandatory, although from July people may be allowed to take off the protection when outside

A curfew between midnight at 5am remains in force, and no more than four people per table are allowed in bars and restaurants.

Portugal’s southern Algarve coast is a favourite destination for tourists from Britain, with bookings having picked up since the country reopened to European tourists last month.

All arrivals from EU countries, the Schengen area and the UK need a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old to enter Portugal.

The same rules apply to arrivals from Australia, South Korea, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, Thailand and China.

Everyone else needs a compelling reason to enter Portugal.

Arrivals from South Africa, Brazil and India will have to self-isolate on arrival.

Social distancing and mask-wearing are mandatory, and special rules are in place for beaches and swimming pool areas, with a distance of three metres minimum required between parasols.

Portugal is expected to sign up to the health pass scheme on July 1.

The Greek government is hoping to to reach about half of its pre-pandemic tourism revenues this summer which, if confirmed, would double last year’s figure.

Arrivals from EU countries and the Schengen area are authorised to enter Greece, as are residents of Canada, the US, Israel, China, Thailand, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

But they are required to fill in a form and produce proof of vaccination or a PCR test of less than 72 hours, or a certificate of post-infection immunity.

Masks remain mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

Discotheques and indoor cultural venues remain shut, while the maximum number of people allowed per table in restaurants is six.

Travel to Britain is made difficult for most of the world by strict curbs on arrivals, costly quarantine requirements and expensive Covid tests.

The tourism sector’s efforts are mostly focused on domestic holidaymakers.

Travellers from a handful of “green” countries — including Australia, New Zealand and Iceland — need only produce a negative Covid test.

Arrivals from Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands can enter freely.—AFP

EU vaccination tourism Jean Baptiste Lemoyne

Jurgen Hecker

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.