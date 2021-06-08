KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Reliance Weaving Mills
L imited 02-06-2021 08-06-2021 50% (i) 31-05-2021
AGP Limited # 03-06-2021 09-06-2021 09-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited # 04-06-2021 10-06-2021 10-06-2021
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited # 08-06-2021 15-06-2021 15-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 427.80% (F) 07-06-2021 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited 09-06-2021 15-06-2021 300% (i) 07-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited 10-06-2021 16-06-2021 40% (i) 08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021 18% (iii) 09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank
Limited 11-06-2021 17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric
Limited 14-06-2021 17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited 09-06-2021 18-06-2021 NIL 18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited # 12-06-2021 18-06-2021 18-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 35% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited (Preference) 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 2.7% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 14-06-2021 20-06-2021 8% (i) 10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited 12-06-2021 21-06-2021 10% (i), 10-06-2021
20% B
Bunnys Limited # 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 21-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited 14-06-2021 21-06-2021 44% (i) 10-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 120% (i) 11-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 15-06-2021 21-06-2021 15% (i) 11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement Company
Limited 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021
Saif Power Limited # 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited 20-06-2021 26-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35% (i) 18-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS
Bank Limited 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2% (F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank
Limited 17-06-2021 30-06-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *
