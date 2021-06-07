ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Russia seen raising rates again on Friday as inflation remains high

  • Central bank seen making 25 or 50 bps hike.
  • Bank of Russia to deliver decision at 1030 GMT on Friday.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's central bank will raise its key interest rate on Friday for the third time in a row, by 25 or even 50 basis points as inflation remains well above target and shows little signs of slowing, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday.

The central bank this year announced its plan to return to a neutral policy rate of 5%-6% after slashing the rate to a record low of 4.25% in 2020 to prop up the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in oil prices.

Nineteen of the 28 analysts and economists polled said the central bank would raise the key rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%.

Inflation, the bank's main area of responsibility, accelerated again in May to 5.7%-5.9% after slowing to 5.5% in April and is on track to speed up further in the coming months, central bank analysts said.

The central bank targets annual consumer inflation of 4%. It overshot the target in late 2020 amid global inflation and as the weaker rouble filtered into prices in Russia.

Rate hikes became more necessary recently when the rouble took a hit from a new wave of sanctions, while the pace of economic growth exceeded expectations despite more expensive lending.

State spending may also spur already high annual inflation, senior Russian officials said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) last week.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the forum inflationary expectations were at a four-year high. She said it was too early to say what step in raising rates the board would approve on June 11, ruling out the possibility of a rate cut.

Nine experts polled by Reuters said the central bank will raise rates by 50 basis points, as it did in April.

"We think the key rate will be raised by 50 basis points on Friday, June 11. Another 50-basis-point increase may follow in July, after which the rate will stay unchanged by the year-end," said Igor Rapokhin, chief debt strategist at SberbCIB Investment Research.

The rate decision is due at 1030 GMT on Friday, followed by an online media conference with Nabiullina.

