ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

  • Relaxation comes as number of Covid-19 cases falls
  • Outdoor dining also set to resume from Monday, but restaurant owners directed to vaccinate staff within 2 weeks
Recorder Report Updated 07 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to relax some Covid-19 related restrictions, and allowed shopkeepers to continue their business activities from 5am to 8pm from Monday (today). Also, the provincial government has decided to open educational institutions from Class-IX and above with 50 percent attendance from Monday.

It allowed the restaurants to offer outdoor dining service till 12pm from Monday (today) with certain strict SOPs.

The decision came in the meeting of Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus which was presided over by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday at CM House, However, Sunday and Friday will remain closed for business activities as usual.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Jam Ikram, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Industries Riazuddin Qureshi, Dr Bari, Dr Faisal, Dr Sara of WHO, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, and representatives of Corps-5 and Rangers. At the outset of the meeting, the task force was told about the detection Ratio of Covid-19 cases in Karachi that has come down from 12.45 on June 1, 2021 to 8.25 percent on June 5. But it was observed that the death rate was still 1.6 percent. After discussion and deliberation the meeting decided to relax some Covid-19 related restrictions so that people start their business activities but simultaneously it must be linked to vaccination.

The chief minister, on the recommendations of the task force members, decided to allow shops to do their business activities from 5am to 8pm.

Earlier, the shops were allowed to operate till 6pm. He also allowed the restaurants to offer out-door dining service till 12pm.

“This has been allowed on the condition that the shopkeeper and restaurant owners would vaccinate their staff members within the next two weeks,” he said and added after two weeks the government would start random checking of their staff.

It may be noted that earlier outdoor dining at the restaurants was banned. Murad Ali Shah directed Commissioner Karachi to open the sea view and beach to the public but inform the visitors through sign boards/banners/media to follow SOPs. The Saloons would also operate under Covid-19 SOPs. The meeting also allowed marriage halls to start offering marriage functions in open spaces after two weeks.

The chief minister directed the education minister to start mass vaccination of teaching staff in all the educational institutions. The chief minister hoped that the traders and the public would follow the SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Saeed Ghani SOPs COVID19 Nasir Shah Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Provincial Task Force Markets in Sindh Class IX

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Govt decides to postpone NGMS spectrum auction

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.