Man with knife kills six in China

BEIJING: A man armed with a knife killed six people and wounded 14 others in a city in eastern China, state media reported Sunday. The attack occurred Saturday afternoon in the streets of Anqing, Anhui province, 430 kilometres (270 miles) west of Shanghai, state television CCTV said.

The suspect was arrested and an investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of the attack that unfolded in a pedestrian shopping street, Anqing Public Security Bureau said in a statement released on the Weibo social network. Quoting the bureau, CCTV said the suspect was 25 years old, unemployed and “angry”.

The authorities had earlier reported five dead. A badly injured victim died in hospital on Saturday, CCTV said.