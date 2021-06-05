ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,189
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
930,511
1,92324hr
3.82% positivity
Sindh
322,350
Punjab
341,789
Balochistan
25,589
Islamabad
81,626
KPK
134,072
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan calls for investigation into illegal uranium sale in India

  • Expresses concern after seven people were arrested on Friday for possessing six kg of uranium in Jharkhand's Bokaro
  • FO says these incidents point to possible existence of a black market for nuclear materials
Aisha Mahmood 05 Jun 2021

Pakistan has expressed its concern regarding the attempted illegal sale of six kg of uranium in India, and has called for a thorough investigation of such incidents.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said a similar incident had been reported in India last month when two people were arrested with seven kg of uranium.

"Such reports in the past are a matter of deep concern as they point to lax controls, poor regulatory and enforcement mechanisms, as well as possible existence of a black market for nuclear materials inside India," the FO said.

The FO statement further said that the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and the IAEA Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material make it binding on 'states to ensure stringent measures to prevent nuclear material from falling into wrong hands'.

It is equally important to ascertain the intent and ultimate user of the attempted uranium sale given its relevance to international peace and security as well as the sanctity of global non-proliferation regime, FO added.

On Friday, Indian police arrested seven people in Jharkhand’s Bokaro city, who were trying to sell about six kg of uranium. The people who were arrested are suspected to be part of a national gang involved in illegal uranium trade, Times of India reported. The police said the suspects were searching for customers and had fixed its price at INR five million.

Last month, two men were also arrested in the western Maharashtra state for possessing the highly radioactive substance.

India Pakistan arrest FO Indian police uranium investigations United Nations Security Council resolutions

Pakistan calls for investigation into illegal uranium sale in India

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine gains China nod for emergency use in kids, adolescents

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Pakistan reports over 4,000 Covid-19 recoveries in a day

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters