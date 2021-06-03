Internet services restored in areas of Balochistan, KP

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to restore internet services in the Khyber district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and various areas of certain districts in Balochistan.

After a review of the security situation, the ministry of interior has cleared Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk and Kalat along the highways including the Regional Cooperation for Development Highway, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road for internet connectivity.

The PTA has also told regional cellular mobile operators to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G to 3G/4G where feasible and consider network expansion.

“The restoration of data services will help residents to fulfill their educational, health, commerce, and communication needs,” reads PTA's press release.

The PTA has announced that the internet services will be restored and upgraded in other areas of the province as well in a phased manner, subject to review of the security situation.