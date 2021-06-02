ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
Govt to provide maximum relief to the poor in budget: Usman Dar

  • Says PTI would present a people-friendly budget and will prove that they work for the benefit of the people
APP 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said Wednesday that the government would provide maximum relief to the poor in the upcoming budget 2021-22, and would focus on creating more employment opportunities for the youth.

The next budget would be presented under extraordinary circumstances due to the pandemic and that the first priority of the government would be to promote sectors that were adversely affected by the deadly virus, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said that the PTI-led government would present a people-friendly budget and would prove that they work for the benefit of the people.

“The government would ensure socioeconomic development and betterment of the poor segment of society,” he said, adding that the government has been focusing on improving the production of industrial and agriculture sectors of the country.

The smart lockdown strategy has proved to be effective, he mentioned. He said Pakistan has successfully manufactured protective equipment and increased its exports during the pandemic.

The international community is also acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts to counter Covid-19. The incumbent government has ensured that no daily wager is fired from his job during pandemic, he added.

